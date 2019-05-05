Teenage Boy Killed in East L.A. Shooting

Posted 2:55 AM, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03AM, May 5, 2019
A police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A teenage boy died after gunfire broke out in an East Los Angeles neighborhood late Saturday, officials said.

The shooting took place shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of San Carlos Street, between Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Michigan Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

Deputies responding to a call reporting the shooting encountered a boy estimated to be 16 or 17 years old lying wounded next to a home, Koerner said.

“The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” the deputy said in a written statement. “He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

No suspect description was available as detectives continued canvassing the neighborhood into the early morning hours Sunday in search of clues and witnesses.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.