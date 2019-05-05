× Traffic Stop Leads to Deputy Being Shot at Multiple Times in Barstow; Suspect Arrested

A traffic stop in Barstow led to a sheriff’s deputy being fired at multiple times before the suspect took off on foot and was later arrested, authorities said Sunday.

Antwon Rivers, 35, was taken into custody after allegedly running away while armed with a handgun when a deputy pulled him over in the 2800 block of Lenwood Road about 11:53 p.m. on Saturday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department.

“The deputy ordered Rivers to stop running and drop the weapon,” a news release from the department states. “Rivers ignored the deputy’s orders and turned and fired his handgun numerous times at the deputy.”

According to sheriff’s officials, a deputy-involved shooting then occurred as the deputy feared for his life and public safety. However, Rivers managed to get away and ran behind a large vacant building.

The department’s elite Specialized Enforcement team was then sent in and found Rivers hiding in a bathroom uninjured, according to officials.

He was booked on suspicion of attempting to kill a police officer, sheriff’s officials said. Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the department’s Specialized Investigations Division, Detective Eric Ogaz at 909-387-3589. Anonymous can be given by dialing 800-782-7463 or visiting http://www.wetip.com.