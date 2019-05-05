Trump Tweets That China Tariffs Will Jump to 25% This Week

Containers are stacked on a vessel at the Port of Long Beach on July 6, 2018, including some from China Shipping, a conglomerate under the direct administration of China's State Council. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports will jump from 10% to 25% this week, giving Chinese negotiators a fresh deadline and added pressure as talks between the two countries resume this week.

Trump has threatened to increase those tariffs before but has pushed back plans to raise them twice. In his tweets Sunday, Trump said the tariff increase will happen Friday. Chinese officials are expected to come to Washington for trade talks on Wednesday.

“The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

