U.S. Average Price of Gasoline Jumps 5 Cents to $2.97 Per Gallon

Posted 4:20 PM, May 5, 2019, by
A customer prepares to pump gasoline into his car at a gas station on May 10, 2017, in San Anselmo. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A customer prepares to pump gasoline into his car at a gas station on May 10, 2017, in San Anselmo. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 5 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.97.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that gas prices have spiked 66 cents since early January.

But Lundberg says dropping crude oil costs could mean that prices at the pump will soon stabilize.

The highest average price in the nation is $4.14 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.45 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.17.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.