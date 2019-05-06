19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Victorville After Allegedly Stealing Car With Baby Still Inside

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Victorville last week after allegedly stealing a car with a baby still inside it, officials said.

The incident occurred at a gas station in the 15400 block of Palmdale Road on May 3.

The victim parked her vehicle at a pump and walked five feet to the window to pay for the gas. While she was at the window, she saw a man get into her car and drive away while her 18-month-old granddaughter was still inside, Victorville police said in a news release.

Another customer saw the man take the car and began to follow the suspect “at a safe distance, to help deputies locate the child,” police said.

The man, identified as Alber Jimenez Melara, was found in Hesperia and taken into custody.

He was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and vehicle theft, police said.

The baby was evaluated at the scene and safely returned to her grandmother.