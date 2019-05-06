× 2 Men Arrested, Accused of Attempting to Kill Man Over Dog Dispute in Victorville

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill a 30-year-old man in Victorville over a dispute involving his dog, police said Monday.

Ricardo Sandoval, 19, and Rafael Sandoval, 24, are accused of firing multiple rounds from a handgun as they drove by the victim’s home in the 15000 block of Arlette Drive Sunday afternoon, according to police. Police have not said whether the suspects, both residents of Hesperia, are related.

Deputies responded to the scene shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The victim had been shot once in the abdomen and once in the foot, and he was airlifted to a nearby trauma center, police said. He has since been listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe both suspects knew the victim and the shooting is related to a dispute over the victim’s dogs, according to police. However, police have not released details about that alleged dispute.

Authorities found the suspects at their home in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue in Hesperia shortly after the shooting.

They were booked into High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of attempting to kill the victim and are scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

Inmate records show they are each being held on $1 million bail. Ricardo Sandoval is being held on additional $5,000 bail over allegedly driving without a license.