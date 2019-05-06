× 2nd Man Dies After Crash Involving Alleged DUI Driver in Hemet; Victims ID’d as Beaumont 22-Year-Olds

A second man has died following a crash with a woman accused of driving while drunk and high at speeds in excess of 100 mph in Hemet, officials said.

Kyle Towai, 22, of Beaumont, was left in critical condition after the collision last Wednesday night but succumbed to his injuries two days later at the Riverside University Health System Medical Center, according to Riverside County coroner’s officials.

The other occupant of the Honda Civic Towai was in, Joshua Serquina, another 22-year-old from Beaumont, died hours after the crash.

Faalele Patea, 25, was arrested for alleged DUI driving involving both drugs and alcohol in the crash. Witnesses testimony indicates she was driving over 100 mph when her 2013 Volkswagen Jetta collided with the Civic on Florida Avenue, near Warren Road, Hemet police said.

Patea was booked on suspicion of intoxicated driving, manslaughter and violating parole. Authorities have not said what the prior criminal conviction she was on parole for involved.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the victims’ families says the victims were best friends who were traveling home from school when they were killed.

Serquina is survived by his mother and two brothers, while Towai is survived by his parents and brother, the page states.

Patea was being held on $1.12 million bail and scheduled to appear in court May 21, inmate records show.

The victims’ fundraising campaign had raised more than half of its $10,000 goal as of Monday.

33.929461 -116.977248