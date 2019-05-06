3 Rescued in Sorority House Fire in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five people got out of a sorority house unscathed as firefighters quickly extinguished flames that ignited at the building's exterior stairwell early Monday, officials said.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Eighth Street, the agency said. Alpha Omicron Pi is listed under that location, which is about 2 miles west of California State University Long Beach.

Crews used ladders to rescue three people from the second-story balcony while two others managed to exit the residence on their own, Battalion Chief Jim Arvizu said.

Flames spread to the attic, but firefighters acted quickly and managed to put out the blaze in about 10 minutes, Arvizu said.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries in the incident, the battalion chief added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.