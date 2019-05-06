× Beverly Hills Burglary Suspects in Custody Following Hourslong Search by Police

Two burglars who were attempting to break into a home in Beverly Hills are in custody after running from police Monday morning.

An officer who was on patrol in the area of Hillcrest Road and Wallace Ridge spotted two suspicious men about 4 a.m., Beverly Hills Police Sgt. Olson said.

The men fled from the officer, prompting police to set up a perimeter around the neighborhood.

At about 7 a.m., aerial video from Sky 5 showed police walking a man wearing a black hoodie up an embankment from behind one of the homes.

The man appeared to be injured and was being treated at the scene as police talked to him.

About 3 hours later, Olson confirmed that both suspected burglars had been taken into custody.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.