Calabasas Man Held on $3.6 Million Bail After Being Accused of Sexually Abusing 2 Stepdaughters Over 13-Year Period

A Calabasas man suspected of physically and sexually abusing his two stepdaughters over a period of 13 years has been arrested, authorities said Monday.

Micah Lanere Smith, 41, was arrested in Camarillo Sunday on suspicion of eight counts of lewd acts upon a child following a monthslong investigation, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. His bail has been set at $13.6 million

Smith’s arrest came more than two months after one of the stepdaughters contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and reported being abused, which sparked the inquiry.

Now an adult, the woman told investigators on February 15 that she had been molested by her stepfather between the ages of 9 and 18, the release stated.

L.A. County sheriff’s officials determined the allege abuse took place in Ventura County and sent a report on to the county Sheriff’s Office.

During the course of the investigation, the Thousand Oaks Police Department — which received the L.A. County report — learned that the woman’s sister had reported a similar incident back in 2014. Ultimately, she told detectives she did not want them to investigate, according to the release.

One of the stepdaughters lives in Lancaster, while the other resides in Oklahoma. Detectives conducted numerous interviews in both locations, where they determined the two had been physically and sexually abused over a span of 13 years.

Both stepdaughters were 9 when the alleged abuse began. Authorities did not disclose their current ages.

After his arrest, Smith was booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility. His bail was increased to $3.6 million “due to the nature of the crime,” officials said in the release.

Smith is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.