CHP: DUI Driver Crashes Into NorCal Home, Killing 2 Parents and Child; 11-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured

Posted 8:50 AM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:56AM, May 6, 2019

Police say three family members sleeping in their trailer home have died and a girl was seriously injured after a suspected drunk driver plowed his pickup truck into the home.

Ismael Huazo-Jardinez is seen in a booking photo obtained by KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was driving "at a high rate of speed" when his truck crashed into the trailer Saturday night in the agricultural community of Knights Landing near Sacramento.

Officials say a 38-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed. An 11-year-old girl was flown to a hospital with major injuries.

KCRA reports that Huazo-Jardinez faces charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony driving under the influence of alcohol.

The landlord of the trailer home, Frankie Gonsalves, tells KCRA-TV the parents were farmworkers.

