Downpours, Thunder and Lightning Hit Parts of L.A. County

Storms brewing over the Southland produced significant lightning, thunder and heavy downpours Monday, prompting meteorologists to issue a flood advisory in the early evening for the east central portion of Los Angeles county.

About 4 p.m., nearly stationary thunderstorms produced heavy downpours with estimated rainfall of up to 1 inch in an hour.

About three-quarters of an inch of rainfall was recorded near Pasadena, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard. The Santa Anita Dam above Sierra Madre recorded almost two-thirds of an inch of rain in 30 minutes.

Drivers using the 210 Freeway and Interstate 5 for their Monday evening commute were cautioned to drive safely and watch for flooding.

The storms over LA County are producing significant lightning and heavy downpours. Flood Advisory issued through 6 PM for heavy rain, and ponding water on roadways. 210 Freeway and I-5 will be affected! #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/02V9b9wIXp — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 6, 2019

Accumulating hail in Wrightwood! Courtesy of Skywarn Spotter Bill Hillinger. pic.twitter.com/G8jH9qbgMo — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 6, 2019