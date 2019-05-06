Downpours, Thunder and Lightning Hit Parts of L.A. County

Posted 7:14 PM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:20PM, May 6, 2019
Rain spatters a parking lot in Glendora on May 6, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Storms brewing over the Southland produced significant lightning, thunder and heavy downpours Monday, prompting meteorologists to issue a flood advisory in the early evening for the east central portion of Los Angeles county.

About 4 p.m., nearly stationary thunderstorms produced heavy downpours with estimated rainfall of up to 1 inch in an hour.

About three-quarters of an inch of rainfall was recorded near Pasadena, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard. The Santa Anita Dam above Sierra Madre recorded almost two-thirds of an inch of rain in 30 minutes.

Drivers using the 210 Freeway and Interstate 5 for their Monday evening commute were cautioned to drive safely and watch for flooding.

