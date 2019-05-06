Family Pleads for Answers at Vigil for 2 Brothers Killed in Highland Park Hit-and-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Family and friends recited the rosary at a vigil Monday outside the home where brothers Benigno and Jesse Felix Zuniga lived, and tragically killed early Sunday morning. The two brothers were killed when a pickup truck slammed into their car early Sunday in Highland Park. Two people inside that truck then fled the scene. Investigators are still searching for them.

Benigno and Jesse were great kids, their father said, who is now without his only two sons.

The young men were returning home when a Chevy Silverado slammed into their white Ford Fusion at Pollard Street and San Pascual Avenue.

"These were two really great human beings, very young, very studious, the love of my life," Bennie's girlfriend Viviana Martinez said. "I don’t know that I'll ever find such big beautiful brown eyes like his."

Surveillance footage captured the moment of impact. Soon after, the two men inside the pickup ran off on foot.

Jesse’s girlfriend Marisol Salazar made a desperate plea asking for help finding the two suspects. "Just come forward. You know, face your actions so we can get closure. It’s not fair," Salazar said.

LAPD investigators said the pickup truck had the right of way but the driver was speeding, possibly going well over 80 miles per hour.

Police have found the vehicle’s registered owners, but have ruled them out as suspects.

“They seemed shocked that this vehicle had been involved in an accident," Detective Juan Campos said. "It didn’t appear that they were obviously lying. Again we tried to interview them and they seemed sincere, and they had no idea who had the car at the time of collision."

Police said many family members drive the truck, leaving detectives to conduct more interviews to find the driver.