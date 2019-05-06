Florida Woman Pulls Alligator Out of Pants During Traffic Stop; 41 Turtles Found in Vehicle

Florida wildlife officials are investigating on Monday after a woman pulled an alligator out of her pants during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The woman was a passenger in a pickup truck that was pulled over around 3:15 a.m. in Punta Gorda after allegedly blowing past a stop sign, according to television station WBBH in Fort Myers, Florida.

While talking to deputies, the 22-year-old driver explained that he and the passenger had been out trying to collect frogs and snakes in the area, the station reported, citing an incident report.

Deputies then asked to check on the wildlife they collected to ensure it was legal.

The two were found to have 41 three-stripe turtles in her car, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

When pressed by law enforcement personnel whether she had “anything else,” the woman pulled out the small alligator from her pants, the Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page, posting a photo of the reptile.

The incident is being investigated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities did not identify the woman or the man; it was not immediately clear whether either or both would face any charges.

No additional information has been released.