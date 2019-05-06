Ghost Ship Trial: Witness Scheduled to Testify About Deadly Oakland Fire Dies in Car Crash

A drone flies over investigators outside the Oakland warehouse where at least 36 people died on Dec. 2, 2016. (Credit: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

A key witness scheduled to testify this week in the involuntary manslaughter trial involving a Northern California warehouse fire that killed 36 people has died in a car crash.

Alameda County prosecutors told a judge Monday that Robert Jacobitz was killed over the weekend. Prosecutors say Jacobitz was hired as an unlicensed contractor to do inexpensive wiring at the Oakland warehouse three years before a fire erupted in the illegally converted building in December 2016.

Investigators looked closely at the warehouse’s electrical system before concluding the cause of the fire could not be determined.

Testimony in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Derick Almena and Max Harris started Monday in Oakland. Each faces 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say turned the warehouse into an unsafe entertainment venue and residence.

