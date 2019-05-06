× Homelessness Isn’t Huge in Northwest San Fernando Valley – But It’s a Major Issue in City Council Race

In Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley neighborhoods of Chatsworth, Porter Ranch and Granada Hills are about as far as you can get from skid row.

Fewer people live without shelter in this suburban stretch of the city than in any other L.A. City Council district, according to the last available data from the homeless count.

Yet homelessness has been a simmering topic here as more than a dozen candidates vie for a seat on the City Council, exposing stark divisions over how to address the needs of the destitute and the concerns of other residents. The June election, which will probably be followed by an August runoff, could decide how homelessness is confronted in the northwest Valley.

“It is arguably the No. 1 issue I hear about from voters,” said candidate Scott Abrams, who works as district director to U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Northridge). “We moved to the North Valley and West Valley for a high quality of life. Good schools. Safe streets. Clean streets.”

