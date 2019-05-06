× Lifelong Dodgers Fan Who Lost Both Legs in Boating Accident Will Throw 1st Pitch at Dodger Stadium

Eighteen years ago, Mark Andersen lost both of his legs in a boating accident. On Monday, the lifelong baseball fan will walk to the mound and throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

Andersen grew up attending Dodgers games with his father and has remained a dedicated fan. A new pair of prosthetic legs further cemented the Santa Maria man’s devotion to the team.

The use of prosthetics does not always allow for comfort. Stationary prosthetic feet have made it difficult for Andersen to walk and run. But over time, the prosthetics have gotten better. When prosthetics company Ottobock recently asked whether he’d try a new prosthetic foot — one that connects to a smartphone and moves heel-to-toe when walking — Andersen said yes.

Wrapped in Dodger blue and covered in the logo of his favorite baseball team, the prosthetic legs he was to be outfitted with sparked an idea. Working with Andersen’s daughter Megan Andersen, Keith Severson, the director of patient care and support at Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics, reached out to the Dodgers on social media.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.