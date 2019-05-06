Light Showers, Gray Skies Return to SoCal

Light rain is expected Monday morning and afternoon. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

There’s a chance Los Angeles County will be sprinkled with light rain Sunday night and Monday morning, according to forecasts.

The precipitation will likely hit the Southland in the overnight hours and continue intermittently into Monday evening, said National Weather Service meteorologist Kathy Hoxsie. Overcast skies are expected throughout the day.

The overall chance of rain is 35 percent, Hoxsie said, with a much slimmer chance of thunderstorms. Only five-hundredths of an inch is predicted to fall, she said.

Temperatures may drop slightly tomorrow, with a forecasted high of 69 degrees Fahrenheit in Downtown L.A. and 67 near the coast.

