Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Santa Ana After Falling Into Street With His Bike: Police

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle after falling into a roadway with his bicycle in Santa Ana, police said Monday.

Investigators believe the victim, a man in his 60s, was carrying or riding the bike eastbound along a sidewalk in the area of Standard Avenue and First Street when he fell into the traffic lanes Sunday night, according to police.

He was struck by a dark gray Dodge Charger in an area beneath a railroad crossing, and officers were called to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., police said.

The driver remained at the scene and reported the crash to authorities, saying he was driving the Charger at 25 miles per hour when the front end slammed into the victim, according to police.

Several bystanders surrounded the victim as he was still lying in the roadway to protect him from passing vehicles, according to police. The first arriving officers found him lying in front of the Charger in the second lane from left.

He was not breathing and suffering from severe internal injuries as first responders arrived and attempted life-saving efforts, police said. He was taken for treatment to Orange County Global Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information can contact the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at 714-245-8200.