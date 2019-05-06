× Man Wounded in Car-to-Car Shooting in Cypress; Gunman Sought

Police are investigating a car-to-car shooting in Cypress Sunday night that left one man wounded.

The incident occurred about 8:45 p.m. when two cars came to a stop at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Denni Street, Cypress Police Department Sgt. Miller said.

A gunman in a dark colored SUV then opened fire on the vehicle next to them, striking a male passenger at least one time, Miller said.

A witness who spoke to KTLA said he heard about six shots.

The vehicle with the victim inside was driven about three miles away and pulled into a Motel 6 parking lot, where they were eventually found by Buena Park police.

The shooting victim was alert and transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening, Miller said.

A second man and a woman who were also inside the vehicle with the victim were not injured in the shooting.

Authorities are searching for at least two people who were in the SUV, which fled eastbound in Cypress after the shooting.

It was unclear if the shooting was random or the result of road rage, Miller said.