Northridge Man Convicted in $3 Million Scheme Using Stolen Identities

A Northridge man was convicted in a scheme involving fraud, stolen identities, money laundering, and other crimes that generated at least $3 million in cash, cars, and loans, federal prosecutors announced.

Turhan Lemont Armstrong, 49, was found guilty of all 51 counts in a grand jury indictment, which included charges of conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud, financial institution fraud, making false statements to financial institutions, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, conspiracy to commit access device (credit card) fraud, access device fraud, interstate transportation of stolen vehicles, and aggravated identity theft, the office of U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California said in a statement Monday.

Evidence presented at the trial showed Armstrong used stolen identities and stolen Social Security numbers to obtain credit cards, open bank accounts, set up shell companies, apply for loans, and purchase homes and cars.

Armstrong and his co-defendants — two of whom already pleaded guilty — often used the social security numbers of children, who would be less likely to monitor their credit, prosecutors said.

Armstrong did not report any income to the IRS from 2009 to 2017, although he kept residences in Georgia, Florida, and the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Northridge.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 5. With guilty verdicts in his 51 charges, Armstrong faces a maximum sentence of over 1,000 years in federal prison.