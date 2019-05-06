× Officials ID Pickup Driver Killed in Violent Crash With Big Rig in Riverside

Authorities have identified the pickup driver ejected and killed after colliding with a big rig in Riverside last week.

Jonathan Garcia, 33, of Riverside, was behind the wheel of a 2000 Chevrolet truck that crashed into the back of a 2011 Freightliner at a high rate of speed last Wednesday, according to Riverside police and county coroner’s officials.

The crash occurred around 11:50 p.m. near the intersection of Buena Vista Avenue and Arfon Way, and Garcia died at the scene about 15 minutes later, authorities said.

The big rig driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. That person has not been publicly identified.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Garcia’s funeral expenses says he was a husband, father of three, brother and son.

“His sudden death has taken a hard toll on the whole family,” the page’s author, Jennifer Watson, wrote.

The fundraiser had raised $815 of its $5,000 goal as of Monday night.

33.980601 -117.375494