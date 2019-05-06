OPERATION SkillBridge L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro at the Battleship Iowa Museum, which in alliance with National Veterans Transition Services, Inc. (NVTSI), announce the launch of OPERATION SkillBridgeTM – L.A., a field tested, community-based veteran reintegration program designed to offer unemployed, post 9/11 veterans living in Los Angeles County, workforce development training and related support. The first REBOOT WorkshopTM as part of OPERATION SkillBridgeTM will take place aboard the Battleship IOWA Museum.

In OPERATION SkillBridgeTM – L.A., each workshop includes a 15-day course of progressive training, divided into three parts focused on personal, lifestyle, and career transitioning.

Veteran facilitators will guide participants through a process that helps formulate individual career and life plans, followed by selecting certificated job training programs that will bolster their employability. Career job matching is based on course completion and on the veteran’s career Dynamic Natural Abilities (DNA).

The OPERATION SkillBridgeTM – L.A. training will be facilitated through multiple partners, with some funding provided by the state Employment Training Panel (ETP), and through relationships via local Workforce Investment Boards. Placement, follow-up and community support will be performed by the Battleship IOWA Museum veterans employment peer navigators and community partners. Services will be provided at no cost to the participants and will be offered to veterans who may be under-employed, seeking employment and to those with barriers to gainful employment, such as homeless veterans living in HVRC programs.

Battleship IOWA Museum is located at 250 South Harbor Boulevard, Berth 87 in San Pedro. For more information on this program and mission visit Reboot Workshop and Battleship Iowa Museum or call (877) 446-9261.

