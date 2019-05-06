Search for Apple Valley Boy’s Body Continues Into 2nd Week at Victorville Landfill

Duke Flores, 6, is seen in this photo from the Apple Valley Police Department.

A search has resumed at a Mojave Desert landfill where authorities believe the body of a 6-year-old boy is buried.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says homicide detectives, 11 other department employees, 20 volunteers and 1 search dog are on the scene Monday at the Victorville landfill.

The search for the remains of little Duke Flores has been underway since late last month, when a welfare check requested by a relative led to the arrest of his mother and aunt in Apple Valley.

They have pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

