Survivor Testifies as 1st Prosecution Witness Against Accused L.A. Killer Michael Gargiulo

Michael Gargiulo sits and listens during opening statements on May 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Credit: AL SEIB/AFP/Getty Images)

The prosecutor projected the gruesome crime scene photos onto a screen for jurors in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. One showed a bloody hand print on the carpet where the woman fell to the floor, afraid she was going to pass out, after she had been stabbed about a half-dozen times. Another showed her bathroom, where she left behind splatters of red as she examined her wounds. A third captured the bloodied cellphone she used to call police.

“Is that all from your attack?” the prosecutor asked the woman on the stand.

Victims' photos are shown as Michael Gargiulo appears in court for opening statements in his murder trial on May 2, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Al Seib-Pool/Getty Images)

“Yes,” she replied.

Michelle Murphy was the first witness prosecutors called in the capital murder trial of alleged serial killer Michael Gargiulo, who is accused in four brutal knife attacks, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Murphy, his last alleged victim, is the only one who lived.

