UCLA Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Talks Viral Floor Routine

Posted 11:53 AM, May 6, 2019, by

UCLA Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi joined us live to talk about her remarkable season and what’s next for her. You can follow Katelyn on Instagram or Twitter @Katelyn_Ohashi

