Valley Village Trucker Admits to Stealing Load of Meat, Could Face up to 20 Years in Prison

A truck driver from the San Fernando Valley could spend up to 20 years in federal prison for stealing a load of meat, officials said on Monday.

Gegham Avetisyan, 37, of Valley Village, admitted to taking $160,000 worth of product that he picked up at an Omaha packing plant and was supposed to deliver to three locations in California, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas.

He had a contract with a trucking freight brokerage business in Olathe, Kansas, prosecutors said. He used the name Robert Ivanov to fax documents to the company.

Avetisyan pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He could face a fine of up to $250,000 in addition to prison time. Avetisyan is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 12.

Prosecutors provided no further details.