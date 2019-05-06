× Visa Scheme Cheated 7 Chinese Nationals Out of $1.5 Million, Los Angeles Co. D.A.’s Office Says

Seven Chinese nationals were defrauded of $1.5 million by two San Gabriel Valley residents who said they could obtain visas in exchange for investments in restaurants owned by one of the locals, prosecutors said Monday.

Niandei Bu, who goes by Allen Bu, of West Covina and Hourong Zhang, who goes by Joanna Zhang, of Rowland Heights face charges of grand theft, fraud and embezzlement, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said the pair, who were arrested last week, promised seven Chinese nationals visas if they invested in one of five restaurants owned by Bu.

The two, who are not attorneys or registered immigration consultants, never provided legal or immigration services to the victims, prosecutors said.

