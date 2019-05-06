Woman Claims She Was Drugged During Party at Calabasas Mansion Hosted by Jake Paul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video A massive party at a Calabasas mansion hosted by YouTube personality Jake Paul is now at the center of a criminal investigation.

Jake Paul posted a video prior to a party at the mansion in Calabasas. The events of that party are now being investigated by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department after at least one woman filed a report claiming that a drug was slipped into her drink during the party Saturday, causing her to be impaired.

The party, hosted by Paul was a celebration for a rapper who goes by Desiigner, TMZ reports. Clips posted on social media show the party was packed with guests.

The next day, a member of the “Moms of Conejo Valley” Facebook page wrote that her daughter was one of several attendees who had been drugged and ended up in a hospital, incoherent, half naked, and unable to walk or talk.

It’s not clear if this is the mother of the alleged victim who filed a report.

A lieutenant with the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station said detectives have not yet been able to verify the validity of the post.

KTLA also tried to contact the mom and her daughter directly, but have not been able to reach them.