× 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Traffic Collision in Pomona: Police

One person was killed and three others were injured in a traffic collision in Pomona Tuesday afternoon, the Pomona Police Department said.

Two vehicles crashed on White Avenue near the Fairplex at around 4:24 p.m. when a vehicle going northbound crossed the center divider and collided with the other vehicle going southbound, police said a preliminary investigation revealed.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed what appeared to be a dark blue SUV stopped on a center divider facing a gold vehicle. Both vehicles had significant damage to their front hoods.

The vehicles’ doors were swung open and debris covered the roadway where they appeared to have crashed head-on, video showed.

It is unclear which of the vehicles was traveling in the wrong direction.

Officers responded and determined one person dead at the scene, according to authorities. The victim was not identified.

Authorities did not provide information of the conditions of those injured.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

White Avenue will be closed for several hours while investigators work, according to police.

The incident is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.