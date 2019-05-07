LAPD Responds to Report of MRSA Infection at West Valley Station

Following a report of three officers infected with MRSA at the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Valley station in Reseda, LAPD said Tuesday that, “we are ensuring the officers exposed to this disease are cared for.”

In a statement, the department said:

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of our Los Angeles Police Department officers is critical and we are ensuring the officers exposed to this disease are cared for. First responders throughout the region and especially here in Los Angeles are constantly responding to incidents that put them at risk of potential exposure to various diseases, and that’s why the Department takes this incident very seriously. All of the work areas that may have been exposed have been disinfected.”

LAPD would not confirm the number of officers affected or the exact diagnosis but did say they are aggressively taking all steps to clean and sanitize their West Valley station.

MRSA, or Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, causes staph infections and can be hard to treat due to resistance to some antibiotics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.

Check back for updates on this developing story.