Azusa School District Employee Arrested, Accused of Sexual Relations With Teen

A school district employee in Azusa has been arrested following allegations she was having sexual relations with a teenager, authorities said Tuesday.

Jessica Marie Esparza, 28, was taken into custody five days after the Azusa Police Department received a report of an adult staffer at the Azusa Unified School District engaging in “sexual behavior” with a minor, the department wrote in a news release.

At time time, investigators were unable to find evidence backing the allegations. But authorities said Esparza was soon identified as the suspect.

According to police, detectives in contact with Esparza discovered the alleged sex acts took place over the course of a year beginning two years ago when the victim was 16 years old. Investigators also learned the identity of the victim.

Esparza was arrested on suspicion of lewd acts on a child, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Beaver of the Azusa Police Department at 626-812-3271.