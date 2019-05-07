× Boston Police Officer Fired After Gun Stolen During Rendezvous With 2 Strippers at Hotel

A Boston police officer whose service weapon was stolen during a rendezvous with two strippers at a Rhode Island hotel has been fired.

Sgt. John Boyle says Emanuel Brandao was fired March 28 due to conduct considered unsatisfactory.

The 37-year-old Brandao had been placed on leave after the gun was stolen from the glove box of his car in early February.

Brandao told authorities he and the women were “hanging out” at a Pawtucket hotel, and he discovered his gun missing after they left.

The gun was found in the mail slot at a Providence fire station.

The women told authorities Brandao paid them $2,500 for sex.

A man who answered the phone Tuesday at a listed number for Brandao said it was the wrong number. Another number rang unanswered.