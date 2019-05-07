Bound and Gagged Woman Found Inside Abandoned Santa Ana Home: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was found bound and gagged inside a vacant home in Santa Ana Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 1 p.m. at 315 E. Warner Ave., when the property manager noticed the garage door was open, Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

The property manager notified police, and responding officers heard someone moaning from inside the house.

The woman was found bound and gagged inside. She told police she had been kidnapped.

Police did not provide any details about what occurred, or what condition the woman was in.

It is also unclear if anyone else was found in the house, or if any arrests have been made. The woman has not been identified.

An hour earlier, police asked for help searching for a missing 25-year-old woman, but police said it was not the woman found in the house.