Burglar Gets Away With Gun, Taser and Baton From Sheriff’s Deputy’s Fontana Area Home

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy is without a gun and other law enforcement equipment after someone took it from a Fontana area home Monday.

The unknown suspect, or suspects, got into the deputy’s home between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. after gaining access to the backyard and then entering through a back door, the Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The intruder stole multiple items, including a fully loaded Glock Model 17, from the deputy’s Sam Brown belt after locating it on the bedroom floor.

Also stolen were two additional fully loaded magazines, a department issued X2 Taser and a Rapid Containment Baton, the news release stated.

It was unclear if the deputy’s door was locked or if any other items were taken from the home during the burglary.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at 909-356-6767. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact WeTip at 800-78-CRIME.