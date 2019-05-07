College Admissions Scam: Chinese Family Not Accused of Crime After $6.5M Payment to Secure Daughter’s Spot at Stanford

A former Stanford University student whose parents paid $6.5 million to secure her admission to the prestigious school has not been charged with a crime in the college admissions scandal.

But Yusi Zhao became a key figure in the scandal after The Times revealed last week that her wealthy parents paid William “Rick” Singer, the admitted mastermind of the far-reaching scheme, the seven-figure sum shortly after she was accepted to Stanford in 2017.

The Zhaos’ payment far eclipsed the amounts allegedly paid by parents who have been implicated by prosecutors in Singer’s audacious scheme to get their children into elite universities through fraud, bribes and lies.

Unlike the 33 parents charged in the Massachusetts U.S. attorney’s investigation so far — a group that includes actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, the designer J. Mossimo Giannulli — no member of the Zhao family has been accused of a crime.

