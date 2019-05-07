Ex-Coach Could Face 82 Years in Prison After Being Convicted of Sexually Abusing 7 Boys, 2 Girls in L.A. County: DA

A 58-year-old man who coached wrestling at a high school and Boys and Girls Club in the San Fernando Valley was convicted of sexually abusing nine young athletes, prosecutors said Tuesday.

A jury found Terry Terrell Gillard of Sylmar guilty of 47 felony counts after a trial lasting seven weeks, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges included 28 counts of procuring a child to engage in a lewd act, and three counts each of lewd act upon a child, lewd act upon a child age 14 or 15, and oral copulation of a person under 18.

Gillard was also convicted of 10 misdemeanor counts of child molestation.

The abuse took place between 1991 and 2017, while the defendant coached wrestling at John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley and at the Boys and Girls Club of San Fernando, the release stated.

He met the victims — seven boys and two girls who were between the ages of 11 and 17 at the time — through the wrestling team, prosecutors said, citing evidence from the trial.

Gillard faces a maximum of 82 years in state prison when he’s sentenced on June 19, according to the release.