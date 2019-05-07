Family of Man Fatally Shot by Hollywood Walgreens Security Guard Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of a 21-year-old fatally shot by a security guard at a Hollywood Walgreens in December plans to announce a wrongful death lawsuit against the company on Tuesday, their lawyers said.

The guard, 28-year-old Donald Vincent Ciota II, allegedly shot Jonathan Hart during a dispute at the Walgreens located on the busy intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street the night of Dec. 2.

The two got into a fight about whether or not Hart was shoplifting, according to investigators. Ciota opened fire as Hart ran away, prosecutors said.

The 21-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the county coroner.

Ciota was charged with murder and pleaded not guilty in January. He's currently being held on $3 million bail and is scheduled to return to court on May 22, county inmate records show. If convicted, he could face up to 50 years to life in prison.

Walgreens previously told KTLA that it had fired the security firm that placed Ciota at its Hollywood location.

"We have cooperated with authorities and will continue to support their prosecution of this case," a statement from the company said.

In addition to Walgreens, the lawsuit names Ciota, American Protection Group and S.E.B. Security Services as defendants in the case. The suit alleges the "negligent hiring of armed security guards in select communities that serve predominantly African American and Hispanic customers," a statement from the family's attorneys said.

The family believes Hart was targeted because he was black, gay and homeless, and they intend to file a $525 million lawsuit against Walgreens, lawyer Carl Douglas announced in December.

Psykyssyanna Hart, the victim's twin sister, and Jesse Morgan, his adoptive father, plan to appear at an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss the lawsuit.