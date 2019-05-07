Former High School Teacher, Coach in Van Nuys Guilty of Molestation, Sexual Battery Against 18 Students

A 44-year-old man was convicted of molesting more than a dozen female students while working as a teacher and girls lacrosse coach at a charter high school in Van Nuys, officials said Tuesday.

A jury found Scott Silva, of Simi Valley, guilty on 25 criminal counts: 16 counts of child molestation, six counts of sexual battery, two counts of lewd conduct upon a child and one count of false imprisonment, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Silva worked at Birmingham Charter Community School, and carried out the abuse beginning in 2016. The victims were 18 underage female students, investigators said.

During the two-week trial, the jury heard that Silva’s inappropriate conduct with the girls ranged from lewd comments, to touching their private parts over their clothes, to skin-on-skin contact with at least one of the victims.

“The young victims in this case showed extraordinary courage by coming forward and reporting these atrocious crimes,” City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement.

Once the school became aware of the allegations, Los Angeles police and the county’s Department of Children and Family Services began investigating last November.

The defendant was charged Nov. 16, and arrested that same day at his home on a $400,000 warrant. He’s remained in custody since, officials said.

Silva is scheduled to be sentenced June 19.

