Gearing up for the Tequila & Taco Music Festival in Santa Clarita

Natalie and Samantha talk to the organizers of the Tequila & Taco Music Festival, which is making its way north to debut Santa Clarita this weekend.

The festival will feature exclusive tequila sampling on Saturday and entertainment, food and other libations will be available throughout the festival. In addition, ticket holders will have access to delicious gourmet street tacos, craft beers, margarita booths, art vendors and live music on both Friday and Saturday. Friday’s live entertainment will feature headliner Vanilla Ice.

The festival is heading to Ventura in July.

For tickets and more information, visit the festival’s website.

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on May 7, 2019.