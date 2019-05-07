Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Leaving Woman to Die in Wrecked Vehicle in Compton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled on foot after a fatal car crash in Compton Monday night.

The collision occurred about 8:50 p.m. as the victim was driving eastbound on Alondra Boulevard in a Nissan, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Danny Martinez said.

A man in a Mitsubishi was heading southbound on South Bullis Road at the same time and the two vehicles collided in the intersection, Martinez said.

Authorities at the scene believe the Mitsubishi driver may have run a stop sign prior to the crash but that was still under investigation, Martinez said.

The Mitsubishi driver then fled on foot, leaving the unidentified victim trapped inside her Nissan.

Paramedics arrived to extricate the victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No description of the Mitsubishi driver was immediately available.

Martinez said the driver could face anything from a felony hit-and-run charge to vehicular manslaughter.