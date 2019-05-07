× L.A. Board of Education Votes to Exempt Garages, Enclosed Parking Areas From Proposed Education Tax

The Los Angeles Board of Education voted Tuesday to exempt enclosed parking areas from a proposed property tax to benefit the local school system.

The district’s action however, was not enough to prevent opponents from filing a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the proposed levy in the June 4 election.

Measure EE would allow the Los Angeles Unified School District to tax structures on properties annually at a rate of 16 cents per square foot for 12 years. It will require approval from two-thirds of voters to become law. Seniors and many low-income property owners would be exempted.

But some of the measure’s language about the reach of the tax was ambiguous, the county assessor’s office told the district. In response, L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner in March asked county election officials to change the ballot language. The revised language appeared to make enclosed parking areas subject to the tax, including multi-story parking structures as well as parking garages in single family homes and apartments.

