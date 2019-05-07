× L.A. County Sets Another Record in Tourism, Generating $36.6 Billion in 2018

Los Angeles County set another record in tourism, with visitors sparking $36.6 billion in economic impact in 2018, a 4.9% increase over the previous year.

The Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board released a report showing that the record 50 million visitors to the county last year spent $23.9 million while in the region.

When spending by hotels employees, restaurant staff and other workers who benefited from the spending is calculated, the visitors’ spending sparked $36.6 billion in total economic impact, the board said.

“Tourism is a powerful force in the growth and development of the Los Angeles economy, supporting jobs for our families and producing significant revenue that goes toward the betterment of our community,” said Ernest Wooden Jr., president and chief executive of the convention board.

