Lancaster Father Pleads No Contest to DUI Crash That Killed His 5-Year-Old Daughter

A Lancaster father pleaded no contest Tuesday to driving under the influence when he got into a crash that killed his 5-year-old daughter last year, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Kendrick Trevon Harris, 29, entered the plea for three felony counts of driving under the influence, one count of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two counts of child endangerment, the DA’s office stated in a news release.

Harris’ children were in the back seat when he collided into a pole at the intersection of Avenue K and 20th Street East on July 3, 2018, according to prosecutors.

The crash killed his young daughter, Kilee Harris, and wounded his two other children, who are ages 5 and 9, prosecutors said. His blood alcohol level was .08 percent.

The DA’s office initially said prosecutors were pursuing murder charges against Harris in the weeks following the crash.

He will be sentenced in Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 12 and faces more than 12 years in state prison.

