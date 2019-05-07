× Long Beach Man Arrested on Suspicion of Physically Assaulting, Killing Girlfriend

A man suspected of physically assaulting his girlfriend was arrested after she was found dead in Long Beach early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Police received calls of “unknown” trouble” at around 7:30 a.m. on the 600 block of East 10th Street and responded to find a woman who appeared to have suffered “blunt force trauma to the upper body,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics responded and determined the woman, 37-year-old Sena Khim, dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Khim had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend, who she lived with, according to the news release.

The boyfriend, 59-year-old Soeun Sam, had remained at the scene and was taken into custody by responding officers, Long Beach Police said.

Sam was booked on homicide charges and was being held at a Long Beach jail on $2,000,000 bail, according to police.

Police said they have not determined a motive for the assault.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information was urged to call Long Beach detectives at 562-570-7244. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-222-8477.