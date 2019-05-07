Man Allegedly Armed With Knife Barricaded Inside Costa Mesa Hotel: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man allegedly armed with a knife has barricaded himself inside a hotel in Costa Mesa, police said.

The man was apparently making suicidal threats when he went inside a room at the Regency Inn in the 2500 block of Newport Boulevard, Costa Mesa police spokesperson Roxi Fyad told KTLA.

Police believed the man might set a fire in the hotel room, and firefighters were called to the scene. The man did not set a fire, but remains barricaded inside. The hotel was evacuated as a precaution.

Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers are at the scene and talking to the man, Fyad said.

No other people are in the room with the man.

Fyad said traffic is backed up in the area due to the police activity. Residents and motorists are being asked to avoid the area during the investigation.