Man Sought After Stealing 24 Bottles of Hennessy Liquor From Costco in Wisconsin

A photo of the sought minivan obtained by KTLA sister station WITI.

Police in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, are looking for a man accused of lifting two dozen bottles of Hennessy liquor and a home surveillance system from a local Costco last Friday.

According to police, the suspect left the store with 24 bottles of Hennessy liquor and one Lorex brand security system, with a total value of $1,541.75, according to KTLA sister station WITI in Milwaukee.

Police say the man got into a 2018 Dodge Caravan with Minnesota plates reading BEN-904.

Any agencies with similar thefts and anyone able to assist with suspect identification is asked to please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

A surveillance still of the suspect obtained by KTLA sister station WITI.

