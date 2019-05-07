× Married Couple in Fontana Arrested on Suspicion of Possessing 2,000 Images of Child Pornography

A married couple in Fontana was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing more than 2,000 images of child pornography, authorities said.

Robert Byrom, 62, and Vicki Byrom, 61, were taken into custody after authorities received multiple tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Fontana Officer Daniel Romero said.

Investigators served a search warrant at the couple’s home and confiscated their electronics devices, which contained thousands of child porn images, according to police.

“Images in their possession depicted prepubescent children as well as prepubescent children in sexually sadistic situations,” a news release from police states.

The Byroms are each being held on $500,000 bail, with a bail enhancement included due to the graphic nature of the images, authorities said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Moyer at 909-350-7168.