Pursuit Ends in Crash, Killing Woman and 4 Dogs in Long Beach

A woman and four dogs were killed in a crash in Long Beach after a vehicle being chased by police collided with their vehicle Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers spotted a stolen white van at around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of East Broadway and Alamitos Avenue and attempted to perform a traffic stop, according to Long Beach Police Officer Arantxa Chavarria.

The driver did not stop and officers began pursuing the stolen van until it collided with the woman's vehicle near the intersection of East 3rd Street and Temple Avenue, according to authorities.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities did not identify the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

There were six dogs in her car at the time of the collision. Four of them were killed and two others were transported to a vet, Chavarria said.

Police took the suspect driver into custody and described the person as a parolee and a known gang member.

It is unclear whether any one else was injured in the crash.

No further information was immediately available.