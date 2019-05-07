× Special Education Teacher Accused of Unlawful Sex With 15-Year-Old Student at San Diego High School

A special education teacher at San Diego High School was arrested over the weekend after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, police said Monday.

Juan Carlos Herrera, 48, faces a number of charges, including unlawful sex with a minor and child luring, according to a San Diego Police Department news release.

The student’s mother told police last Wednesday that she discovered “inappropriate text messages” from the teacher on her daughter’s cellphone, the release stated.

Sex crimes detectives launched an investigation and determined that the teacher and student were involved in a sexual relationship beginning when she was 15 years old, police said.

Detectives arrested Herrera on Sunday. A booking photo was not released.

The department also did not provide additional details about the case, including the student’s current age and whether she was ever a student in any of the suspect’s classes.

Herrera was described by police as a special needs manager and teacher at San Diego High School, located at 1405 Park Blvd.

In a letter released to parents and guardians, and obtained by San Diego television station KGTV, Principal Francisca Del Carmen-Aguilar said the district was working with police to investigate the incident.

“If you have any concerns about your student’s interaction with this teacher, please contact the school immediately. Please rest assured that we are doing everything possible to continue our focus on your student’s education while supporting them during this difficult situation,” the letter stated in part. “There is already an experienced substitute teacher that has been working in the affected classes.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.